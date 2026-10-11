The Brief Beautiful Weekend in Houston Scattered Showers Return this Week Isaias Still Impacting Southeast US



There’s really no way to describe it besides beautiful! Sunday morning was pleasant with wake-up temps in the 60s and afternoon values expected to stay in the low 90s.

Midweek rain

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Humidity should creep back into Southeast Texas on Monday, and rain chances return as well. Be ready for scattered showers and storms through Wednesday evening.

Late-week cold front

We're looking for a possible cold front late next week, but humidity and overnight lows will increase before a cold front moves in Friday into Saturday.

Isaias remnants continue impacting southeast U.S.

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As Isaias continues to dissipate, its impacts are being felt across portions of the Tennessee Valley and the Eastern U.S. including West Virginia and the Carolinas. There is a slight/marginal threat for portions of the country for flash flooding and weak tornadoes.