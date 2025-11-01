The Brief Saturday Showers Daylight Saving Ends Fall Pattern Continues



The quiet weather will be interrupted briefly today. A minor disturbance moving into the region will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will be mild, near seasonal averages, but be mindful of the brief chance for heavy rain and a rumble of thunder or two.

Areas Like Angleton, Wharton, and southward have been placed in a low 1 out of 5 possible risk for severe storms Saturday PM.

The main risks will be for isolated large hail and gusty winds, so stay alert.

Drought update

The drought across Texas has actually improved thanks to some much needed rain the state got last weekend. Every drought category noted some sort of improvement this week compared to last week. Unfortunately, 8.5 million Texans still remain in some sort of drought level.

Daylight Saving Time ends

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight so you can get an extra hour of sleep! The time change also serves as a good reminder to replace batteries in smoke detectors and weather radios. Starting tomorrow, the sun will rise an hour earlier, around 6:30 a.m. and the sun will set an hour later, around 5:30 p.m.

Crisp autumn air dominates next week before warming up

By tomorrow, the front will have pushed all moisture out of the region, allowing the beautiful fall pattern to quickly return. Expect abundant sunshine and a refreshing air mass for the start of November. Daytime temperatures will settle back down to comfortable fall levels, and the clear conditions overnight will ensure a good, crisp chill as lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures both overnight and throughout the day will slowly increase by midweek as above-average temperatures return.

Tropics

No systems are being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic basin at this time. Hurricane season lasts for another month, ending on November 30.