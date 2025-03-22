The Brief Beautiful weather today. Humidity and showers return Sunday evening/Monday morning. Isolated strong storms are possible to the north. It will likely be warm for the rest of March.



We'll enjoy a beautiful day with dry skies and high temperatures about 5-7 degrees warmer than yesterday. Humidity will slowly begin to increase this weekend.

Pauline Road fire update

Firefighters are still battling the "Pauline Road" fire, but as of this morning containment is now at 75%.

Rain returns Sunday with risk for strong storms

Much more humidity returns on Sunday with a few morning drizzles and some scattered showers possible by the afternoon and evening. Some models are showing a risk for storms late Sunday into early Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center is also showing a slight chance for strong storms north of the Houston area during that time, so just stay weather-aware beginning Sunday night.

It's certainly possible that everything stays well north of our area, but it could be a close call.

Will it get cold again?

There's a very good chance that this morning will have been the coolest we'll feel for a long time. The rest of the month of March should bring above-average temperatures, and lows in the 30s or low 40s are rare for April.

