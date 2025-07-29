Houston weather: Record heat in 100s for Tuesday, rain later this week

The Brief Sunny & Very Hot Again Showers More Likely Starting Thursday Tropics Still Quiet



It's muggy Tuesday morning and things will soon heat up as highs for today are expected to reach a record near 100. Air quality might become unhealthy for sensitive groups today due to ozone.

Very hot again next two days

We'll get close to record highs (for the day, not all-time) as we head toward 100. Much of the country is under heat advisories or extreme heat warnings, so widespread dangerous heat.

We are not under any advisories because our overnight temps and even hot afternoon highs are below those warning criteria.

Look for another scorcher tomorrow, then a gradual increase in rain with a good chance for showers and storms Friday through Sunday.

Increasing rain late ths week

Showers should return by Thursday with more coverage on Friday, then a weak front brings rainy weather Saturday and Sunday. A few storms could be heavy this weekend, but the good news is that it will likely drop the temperatures by as many as 10 degrees.

Tropics are quiet

The NHC outlook shows no tropical systems are expected in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or the Gulf over the next 7 days. Just remember that activity usually picks up considerably in the month of August, so take this quiet time of the season to make sure you are prepared.