The Brief Series Of Fronts Over The Next Week Bringing Changes



Cold front arrives

Following 1-3" of rain on Tuesday & Wednesday, a cold front will finally start to usher in cooler and drier air on Wednesday night.

In fact, Hobby Airport in Houston set a new daily rainfall record on Tuesday, picking up 2.2 inches of rain! The previous record was 1.84 inches of rain set back in 1959.

Cooler pattern begins

Lows tonight will drop into the 40s along with increasing breezes. Bundle up for a windy, chilly Thursday with highs in the 50s and gusts near 20 mph. Valentine's Day looks decent, but not great. Expect a partly sunny sky, isolated rain and highs near 60.

More rain to start the weekend

A blanket of rain and storms will move in on Saturday followed by another shot of chilly air. Rainfall totals should range from 1/2" to about 1" on Saturday, then clear and become colder for Sunday and Monday (Presidents' Day). Monday morning, low temperatures could reach the 30s and a light freeze is possible mainly north of the Houston area.

Another round of showers is expected on Tuesday with highs near 70.