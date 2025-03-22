The Brief Expect a mild Saturday night. Humidity and showers return Sunday evening and Monday morning. Isolated strong storms are possible to the north. It will likely remain warm for the rest of March.



Much more humidity returns on Sunday with a few morning drizzles and some scattered showers possible by the afternoon and evening. Some models are showing a risk for storms late Sunday into early Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center is also showing a slight chance for strong storms north of the Houston area during that time, so just stay weather-aware beginning Sunday night.

It's certainly possible that everything stays well north of our area, but it could be a close call.

Staying warm for the extended forecast

Saturday morning is the last cool morning we'll feel for a long time. The rest of the month of March should bring above-average temperatures, and lows in the 30s or low 40s are rare for April.

Next real chance for rain

The early part of the week will feature fair weather, but showers and storms are expected to return to Southeast Texas at the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be the next opportunity for rain or thunderstorms to return to the forecast.

