Scattered storms return Friday, including the possibility of a few stronger storms and downpours. Rain looks more isolated in nature for Saturday.

The end of the weekend and next week start off nicely.

Temperatures look to remain reasonable next week, with a few midweek showers possible.

Margot is still a Hurricane, but impacting no one in the north-central Atlantic.

Lee is brushing by Bermuda, then New England and Coastal Canada heading into the weekend.

There are two other areas to watch in the Atlantic, with no local threats at this time.