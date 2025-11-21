Houston weather: Rain chances into next week; Thanksgiving forecast

The Brief More rounds of showers and storms possible Mild weekend into Monday with rain to start the week Thanksgiving outlook trending cooler and drier



On-and-off rain chances are in this weekend's forecast.

Storm chances continue tonight

Today has been warm and humid again, but a disturbance moving in is producing spotty to scattered showers & a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be briefly intense, so check your FOX 26 weather app before heading out.

Another round of rain is expected late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Weekend into Monday forecast

Saturday looks pleasant after early morning rain & thunder with falling humidity into the afternoon.

Sunday should be comfortable with a mix of clouds and sun and slightly cooler temps.

On Monday, attention returns to thunderstorm potential, especially later in the day as moisture streams in ahead of the next system.

Some rain could be heavy Monday night through early Tuesday.

Thanksgiving overviews for Houston

Heading into the holiday week, after Monday, the trend looks favorable for travel and outdoor plans.

After Monday’s potential disturbances, most of the Thanksgiving period appears drier and feeling much more like the holidays with lower temperatures and lower humidity.

Expect highs in the 60s for Thanksgiving and seasonably chilly air into the long holiday weekend.