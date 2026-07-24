Houston weather: Post-Bertha heat for the weekend

The Brief Muggy and breezy today as the remnants of Bertha move away A warm and mainly rain-free weekend is ahead A heat wave builds next week with triple-digit temperatures possible



Bertha has dissipated, but lingering tropical moisture kept our conditions muggy and breezy.

Bye Bye Bertha!

Bertha dumped 3–5" of rain between Bellaire, Mission Bend, Missouri City & Sugar Land.

A few showers remain possible for the rest of today before rain chances decrease.

Weekend warm-up

The weekend will be warm and steamy with highs climbing through the mid and upper 90s.

Most of the area should remain rain-free, with triple-digit feels-like temperatures each afternoon.

Triple-digit heat ahead

A stronger heat wave kicks in next week as sunshine increases and rain chances remain low.

Actual temperatures will likely reach or exceed 100 degrees, with even higher heat index values. So please take it easy in the heat, use sunscreen, drink plenty of water and have a great weekend.

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Tropical Weather Update

Tropical storm Bertha fell apart Thursday night over Texas and will cause no additional impacts.

With strong wind shear and Saharan dust, tropical activity in the Atlantic basin will be very hard to come by. The National Hurricane Center is calling for no tropical activity over the next seven days.

Remember that hurricane season runs through the end of November. So always be alert and check our daily tropical weather updates.