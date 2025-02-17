Houston weather: Partly cloudy Presidents' Day, cold front arrives Tuesday

The Brief Pleasant Presidents' Day with highs in the low-60s. Our next cold front arrives late on Tuesday. Below-freezing temperatures likely next week.



Houston can expect dry and partly cloudy skies on this Presidents' Day. The highs will be in the low-60s.

Houston incoming cold front

Next Cold Front:

All eyes will be on our next cold front which will sweep across Southeast Texas on Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will rise to the upper-60s. Along the front, there is a 1/5 risk for heavy rain and strong storms.

The main weather concerns ahead and along the front will be pockets of heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts.

Freezing Temps Late Week:

Once the cold front clears, arctic air will dominate the region through the end of the week. A freeze is likely Thursday morning as temperatures will drop to the 20s/below freezing with wind chill values in the teens. Remember the 4 P's- People, Pets, Plants and Pipes.

