The Brief Cooler Weekend with Sct'd Storms Saturday Mild Mother's Day with a few Drizzles Starting To Feel More Like Summer Next Week



Heavy rain and storms rolled through Houston overnight, but much of the day has been mainly dry. A brief shower or two may pop-up this evening. But not much rain is expected.

Cooler Mother's Day weekend; watch for rain

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s with north winds lowering humidity a bit. We've added a slight chance for a light shower on Sunday, but it doesn't look too bad. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Mother's Day morning.

Get ready for heat next week!

Brace yourself for an early taste of summer. Highs in the 90s, even possible mid 90s, are in the outlook for next week. In case you're wondering, that's several degrees above average for this time of the year.