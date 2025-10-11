Houston weather: More warm, dry conditions for Sunday

The Brief Unseasonably Warm Weekend Fire Danger Continues Drought Conditions Worsen



Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October as long-range models continue to show above average temperatures for our portion of the country and below average precipitation as well.

More warm temperatures

Another above average day is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for southeast Texas.

Pollen levels remain high with ragweed extremely high.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

Drought conditions state and areawide are getting worse. Moderate drought conditions are now present in parts of Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Liberty counties.

Dry vegetation, strong winds, and low humidity values are leading to an increased risk for fire danger, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Some counties in the FOX 26 viewing area are now under a burn ban. If you see a fire, alert local officials immediately. Limit any type of outdoor activity that could spark a flame.

Little to no rain is in our forecast for the foreseeable future, so conditions are expected to worsen.

In the tropics

The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory for Jerry. It should pass safely east of Bermuda and is not a threat to the United States.

A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands is also being monitored.

We now have had 11 named storms, 4 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes this season.

Hurricane season runs all the way through November 30th.