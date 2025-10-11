Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: More warm, dry conditions for Sunday

By
Published  October 11, 2025 4:59pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: October 11 evening forecast

Houston weather: October 11 evening forecast

Another above average day is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for southeast Texas.

The Brief

    • Unseasonably Warm Weekend
    • Fire Danger Continues
    • Drought Conditions Worsen

HOUSTON - Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October as long-range models continue to show above average temperatures for our portion of the country and below average precipitation as well.

More warm temperatures

Another above average day is expected for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for southeast Texas. 

Pollen levels remain high with ragweed extremely high.

Dry conditions leading to minor drought

Drought conditions state and areawide are getting worse. Moderate drought conditions are now present in parts of Harris, Montgomery, San Jacinto and Liberty counties. 

Dry vegetation, strong winds, and low humidity values are leading to an increased risk for fire danger, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change. 

Some counties in the FOX 26 viewing area are now under a burn ban. If you see a fire, alert local officials immediately. Limit any type of outdoor activity that could spark a flame. 

Little to no rain is in our forecast for the foreseeable future, so conditions are expected to worsen.

In the tropics

Tropical Weather update - October11, 2025

Tropical Weather update - October11, 2025

The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories on Jerry. Their focus now is on a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form next week while moving west-northwestward to northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory for Jerry. It should pass safely east of Bermuda and is not a threat to the United States. 

A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands is also being monitored. 

We now have had 11 named storms, 4 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes this season. 

Hurricane season runs all the way through November 30th.

The Source: Yout Gulf Coast Weather Authority

Weather