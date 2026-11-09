Houston weather: Cloudy, possible showers Monday with highs in 60s

The Brief Dreary Monday With Off & On Rain Light Rain Lingers Into Tuesday Midweek Cold Front Brings Lows In The 40s



Monday is kicking off the week with cooler temperatures and some chances of rain.

Cloudy, drippy Monday

We're starting the week cloudy and cool, with showers possible through the day. The best chance for moderate rain with a few downpours will stay south of I-10, but scattered showers are likely across the area late morning through the evening. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s.

A few showers linger Tuesday

Clouds and pleasantly cool air stick around Tuesday, with a few sprinkles or light rain at times. The better chances stay south and west, while highs only warm into the low 70s.

Mild for Veterans Day, then cooler

Look for mid to upper 70s on Wednesday with a few drizzles possible. A cold front moves through late Wednesday night, and drier, pleasant air settles in for the rest of the week. Lows drop into the 40s and low 50s Thursday through Saturday nights, with highs in the low 70s. We'll warm back up gradually, with a few rain chances possible early next week.