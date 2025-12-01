The Brief Rainy and cold today, with a few heavy downpours Tuesday and Wednesday look much nicer Rain returns late this week as another system moves over Texas



We're starting December off with frigid cold weather! It's cold and a little rainy this morning, and we'll keep those temps below 50 for most of the afternoon.

Cold rain today

A cold, damp start to the week with chilly air, thick cloud cover and rainy weather, our temperatures are probably stuck at 50 degrees or below.

A wave of rain this morning could be replaced with scattered storms through midday and the afternoon. The highest risk for heavier rain will be from Harris County southward.

Nicer by tomorrow and Wednesday

By tomorrow and Wednesday, conditions should improve. Expect clearing skies, some sunshine, cold mornings and pleasantly cool afternoons. Lows outside of Houston and well to the north could briefly drop to near freezing, but a damaging freeze isn't expected.

Rain returns late week

Another round of rain is expected later in the week, as moisture returns and a jet stream disturbance moves across the country. We’ll likely see rain chances rise beginning Wednesday night with about 48 hours of scattered showers and temperatures in the 50s through early Friday.