Houston weather: Heat wave could boost Monday heat into triple-digits

The Brief A heat wave continues through the week Rain chances remain very low The tropics are quiet for now



Several hot and humid days are upon the Houston-area this week, so remember to stay cool and stay hydrated.

Heat wave firmly in place

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep Southeast Texas hotter than normal through the workweek. Houston should reach the upper 90s each day, with temperatures near 100 degrees possible by mid to late week. The humidity will push heat index values even higher.

Rain chances remain very low

High pressure will also keep most of Southeast Texas dry through the week. Aside from an isolated shower or storm, there won’t be much opportunity for rain or meaningful relief from the heat.

Atlantic takes a break

The tropics remain quiet for mid-August. The tropical waves we were watching from last week have fizzled for now. Otherwise, no immediate tropical threats to Texas, giving the Gulf Coast a break as we move deeper into hurricane season.