Houston weather: Cool Monday morning in the 40s, sunshine rest of the week

The Brief Sunshine and Dry Air All Week Jacket Weather Each Morning Back to Warm Afternoons Late Week



After a chilly Monday morning with lows in the 40s, we'll have a sunny and breezy day with highs in 60s.

Unseasonably cool air to start the week

Expect temperatures to be more low to mid 40s tonight. No freezing temperatures are expected, but it will be quite chilly Tuesday morning.

High pressure will bring sunshine and low humidity to San Antonio today for the UH Cougars National Championship, so if you're headed west to the Alamo City, expect sunshine and mild, dry air.

Sunshine, very quiet weather continues

The extended forecast looks uneventful. In fact, we don't have a significant chance for rain until the end of next week. In the meantime, look for clear and cool mornings and sunny, dry days.

We will get gradually warmer by the end of the week with highs returning to the mid 80s. Average highs for this time of the year are near 80 degrees, so we'll begin the week below normal and the week a bit above normal.

Enjoy the beautiful week!