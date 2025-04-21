Houston weather: Scattered, heavy rain for Monday with highs in 80s

The Brief Scattered Heavy Rain through Midday Off and On Rain All Week Highs Remain Above Average



Scattered storms Monday morning, with afternoon showers as temperature highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Areas of heavy rain with dry spots

The focus of today's heavy rain will move from the Sugar Land - Houston - Humble area to the coastal counties by late morning and midday. Models are showing improving conditions this afternoon. Lingering rain for Galveston and Brazoria is possible early this afternoon.

Isolated street flooding

Storms this morning and midday will drop enough rain to cause some temporary street flooding or ponding, so drive carefully and watch out for the typical spots that hold water, like the far right lanes of many roads or dips in the road under overpasses.

"Unsettled" pattern this week

The combination of high humidity, a stalled front and a few areas of low pressure at the jet stream level could bring a few rounds of showers and storms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For now, Wednesday brings the highest chance for storms. A look ahead at the weekend and next week shows some very warm temps with highs in the upper 80s.