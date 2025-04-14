Houston weather: Monday to be sunny, warm with temps in 80s

The Brief Warm, Quiet Pattern Through Good Friday Showers, Muggy Air for Easter Allergy Levels Remain High



Patchy fog possible Monday morning, then mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. A south breeze in place will help maintain the warm temperatures and give us high humidity.

Pleasant Spring days ahead

You'll notice the humidity slightly increasing today along with highs that will top out near records. Today's record for Houston is 89 degrees and we should get within a degree or two.

A weak cold front will pass through early tomorrow morning and will bring a very slight drop in humidity and temperatures, but really just a few degrees at best.

Otherwise, rain chances stay very low - there could be a short-lived drizzle along the front or early Wednesday, but we probably won't see much until this Easter weekend.

Looking ahead at Easter weekend

Good Friday through Easter Sunday are shaping up to be muggy with increasing showers by late Saturday through Easter. Temperatures look downright hot and humid on Friday and Saturday with many spots near 90 along with a south breeze and high humidity.

The timing and intensity of Easter rain is still very uncertain, so check back this week for updates, but for now Easter does look warm, humid and showery.

