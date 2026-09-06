Houston weather: Lower rain chances for Labor Day, slight bump for rest of the week
HOUSTON - Labor Day Monday should see overall less coverage of rain than what we saw over the weekend.
Steamy holiday
The forecast still stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°.
While the rain chances are lower than Saturday/Sunday, there could still be an afternoon storm possible.
More daily showers
Back to work on Tuesday and rain chances bump back up slightly. The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues for most of the week.
Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.
Atlantic remains quiet
The tropical Atlantic looks to stay quiet for the next week.
Our friends in the Pacific aren't as lucky. There are several systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center including one that will bring some big waves to Hawaii.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority