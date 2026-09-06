Houston weather: Lower rain chances for Labor Day, slight bump for rest of the week

The Brief Hot and humid Labor Day Isolated downpours for the holiday Daily rain chances for the week



Labor Day Monday should see overall less coverage of rain than what we saw over the weekend.

Steamy holiday

The forecast still stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°.

While the rain chances are lower than Saturday/Sunday, there could still be an afternoon storm possible.

More daily showers

Back to work on Tuesday and rain chances bump back up slightly. The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues for most of the week.

Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.

Atlantic remains quiet

The tropical Atlantic looks to stay quiet for the next week.

Our friends in the Pacific aren't as lucky. There are several systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center including one that will bring some big waves to Hawaii.