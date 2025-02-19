Houston weather: Houston now under Extreme Cold Warning

The Brief Extremely Cold Wind Chills! Houston Now Under Extreme Cold Warning Hard Freeze Likely For Much Of The Area No Snow or Ice, but Very Cold



ARCTIC AIR HAS RETURNED TO SE TEXAS

Much colder air is back in Houston! Due to the wind, "feels like" values will stay in the teens and 20s for the rest of Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

EVEN COLDER TONIGHT - THURSDAY MORNING

Low temperatures overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning will drop into the 20s areawide with dangerous wind chills. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for areas east and south of Houston to warn of wind chills in the teens. An Extreme Cold Warning is now in place for Inland Harris County, Fort Bend, Montgomery, & Waller counties through 10 a.m. Other cities like Huntsville, Brenham, Bellville and Wharton are also included with expected wind chills in the single digits to low teens.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

WHEN WILL THE PATTERN CHANGE?

Showers could return by late Friday as well with storms likely on Saturday into early Sunday. Temps will stay chilly but not as frigid. Finally, we expect a return to sunshine and much milder air early next week with upper 70s possible!

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Make sure to check out our streaming app, Fox Local, for extra weather coverage during this Arctic blast. Also, download our FOX 26 weather app to keep up with winter weather alerts in your area.