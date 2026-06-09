Houston weather: Hot, humid weather to continue on Wednesday

The Brief Hot and humid all week with spotty storms Heat index soars to 100° + before Fan Fest Hot with possible showers for Sunday’s match



The hot and humid weather will continue across the area for Wednesday in Houston.

Houston weather: Hot, humid weather to continue

SUMMER-LIKE SIZZLE RULES THE WEEK

Hot and humid weather has taken control across Southeast Texas with highs in the low to middle 90s all week. A few showers and storms will be possible at times, but most of the week will feature more heat than rain.

TRIPLE DIGIT FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURES

Humidity pushes the heat index above 100 leading into Houston’s FIFA Fan Festival. Anyone spending time outside should plan for steamy conditions, take breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated. If you are going to a game, you can now bring in one sealed water bottle.

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STEAMY, SHOWERY FOR WORLD CUP

Sunday’s World Cup match in Houston looks hot and humid with highs likely in the 90s. A few showers or storms could pop up, but any rain will cool things off as heat index values could get above 102. Keep in mind there's a low chance for a storm or two Sunday. So if you hear thunder or see lightning, make sure to get inside of a building quickly.