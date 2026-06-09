Houston weather: Hot, humid weather to continue on Wednesday
HOUSTON - The hot and humid weather will continue across the area for Wednesday in Houston.
Houston weather: Hot, humid weather to continue
SUMMER-LIKE SIZZLE RULES THE WEEK
Hot and humid weather has taken control across Southeast Texas with highs in the low to middle 90s all week. A few showers and storms will be possible at times, but most of the week will feature more heat than rain.
TRIPLE DIGIT FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURES
Humidity pushes the heat index above 100 leading into Houston’s FIFA Fan Festival. Anyone spending time outside should plan for steamy conditions, take breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated. If you are going to a game, you can now bring in one sealed water bottle.
STEAMY, SHOWERY FOR WORLD CUP
Sunday’s World Cup match in Houston looks hot and humid with highs likely in the 90s. A few showers or storms could pop up, but any rain will cool things off as heat index values could get above 102. Keep in mind there's a low chance for a storm or two Sunday. So if you hear thunder or see lightning, make sure to get inside of a building quickly.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team