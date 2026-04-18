Houston weather: Heavy rain moves in Saturday

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Saturday Evening Heavy Rain Late Saturday Into Sunday Morning Cooler, Cloudy Pattern Settles In After Front



Southeast Texas stays warm, humid, and breezy through Saturday afternoon with highs in the 80s and south winds around 10–20 mph.

Showers and storms will gradually increase throughout the day on Saturday, with the worst of the heavy rain late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

There's a risk of heavy downpours that could lead to a few flooded streets and some strong storms.

Heavy rain late Saturday into Sunday

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing increasing rain chances Saturday with the highest likelihood for more widespread storms Saturday night into early Sunday.

Periods of heavy rainfall exceeding 2–3" will lead to a risk of minor flooding especially after midnight Saturday into the very early morning hours Sunday.

Model trends continue to support the heaviest rain occurring overnight and ending by 7am Sunday.

Cooler, cloudy pattern follows

Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 70s with more clouds and a noticeable decrease in humidity.

Unsettled weather continues into early next week. This pattern keeps skies mostly cloudy & temperatures below normal through Tuesday.

Some warming returns later next week.

7-Day forecast