Houston weather: Scattered showers to remain Wednesday evening

The Brief Isolated rain ends the week Warming trend begins Muggy weekend ahead



More storms will be possible across the Houston area on Wednesday evening then a warming trend will begin.

Houston weather: Rain still possible Wednesday evening ahead of warming trend

SPOTTY HEAVY STORMS WEDNESDAY EVENING

Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing across Southeast Texas this evening and into the overnight. Activity will be hit-or-miss, but brief downpours and lightning are likely and a few storms could dump 2-3" of rain quickly. Look for storm coverage to decrease once the sun starts to set across Houston.

TEMPERATURES TRENDING UP

A warming trend gets underway as we head into the end of the work week. Highs climb into the mid 80s with increasing humidity. Rain chances decrease, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

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MUGGY WEEKEND SETUP

The weekend looks warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay low overall, but a few isolated showers or storms may develop in the afternoon heat.