Houston weather: Gradual warm-up through the week

The Brief Sunny, Dry Weather Ahead Warmer Afternoons by Mid to Late Week Weak Cold Front Expected Sunday



It’s classic early-November weather with little to no humidity and plenty of blue skies.

Plenty of sunshine on the way

A stretch of bright, dry weather continues across Houston and much of Southeast Texas.

Mornings start cool and crisp with clear skies and light breezes, while afternoons turn comfortably mild under full sunshine.

Gradual warm-up

Temperatures will trend upward each afternoon.

By mid to late week, highs should reach the low to mid 80s, feeling pleasantly warm, but with slightly more humidity.

Overnight lows will also moderate as a light Gulf breeze returns, and increasing moisture could lead to a few showers by Friday.

Weak cold front late week, limited rain

The extended outlook keeps our area drier than average through next week.

A few weak disturbances may bring some clouds or a stray shower late this week. A cold front is scheduled for Sunday, so that will bring our best chance for rain, but it doesn't look like much.

Overall, the region stays stable with seasonable temperatures and a general lack of rain leading to a worsening drought.