Houston weather: Sunny Friday in the 90s, pleasant weekend weather

The Brief Dry and Pleasant Weather Through the Weekend Cooler Mornings, Warm Afternoons No Tropical Threats for Texas, Atlantic Systems Active



Friday morning is clear and cool, but as we move into the afternoon it'll start to get a bit hot and sunny increasing highs to the 90s. Next week, we'll have an ideal week of warm days and cooler evenings.

Refreshing mornings, afternoons still warm

Weather in the Houston area will be sunny and dry thanks to the front that moved through on Thursday. Early mornings will dip into the 60s inland, with coastal areas staying slightly warmer. By afternoon, highs should top out near 90, but with lower humidity making things feel nice and comfortable.

Similar weather continues for week

Dry and pleasant conditions are expected to persist through the weekend and most of next week. Nights will remain clear and pleasant inland while daytime highs should stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The only issue will be the chance for ozone air pollution each day today through the weekend and possibly next week. This phenomenon is very common on sunny days with light winds. It is mainly a concern for people with very sensitive lungs.

Tropics quiet for Gulf, active in Atlantic

There are currently no tropical threats expected for the Gulf in the near term, but in the Atlantic, it's a much different story.

"Post-Tropical Cyclone" Gabrielle will pass the Azores today and could bring wind and rain to Portugal this weekend.

Hurricane Humberto is strengthening in the Atlantic and will likely become the next major hurricane of the season. The storm could stall between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda next week.

Tropical Storm Imelda could form today or Saturday near the Dominican Republic and our models (including the GFS, Euro and Fox Weather Model) show that it could strike the Carolinas as a potent system early next week.