Houston weather: Sunny, hot Friday in the 90s; increase in rain chances

The Brief Hot Afternoons - Rain Chances Increase Gradually Ozone Action Day in effect Today Tropical Storm Gabrielle Poses No Risk to Land



Happy Friday! Slightly warmer Friday morning, and it starts to feel more like summer heat in the afternoon. Highs for today will be in the 90s as we look ahead to more rain next week.

Temps remain above average

Today and Saturday will be hot and humid (for mid-September) with highs in the mid 90s today and low 90s this weekend. Air quality has been a slight concern all week and today is no exception. If you are sensitive to ozone or dust, don't overexert yourself this afternoon.

Temperature may be held down a bit early next week as rain looks like it will be more widespread and increasing clouds could keep us in the upper 80s. Allergy levels should remain high, especially ragweed and mold.

Rain chances slowly rising

There’s a very slight chance of showers this afternoon, but rain chances increase a bit by Saturday afternoon. Sunday into next week brings better potential for more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms as a more active jet stream interacts with increasing Gulf moisture.

Tropical update

Gabrielle remains fairly weak and disorganized today, but could get stronger by the end of the weekend through Monday. It is not a threat to the United States and only poses a slight risk for Bermuda. We have only had one hurricane this season so far.

Other than Tropical Storm Gabrielle, there will be a couple of tropical waves that could develop in the Atlantic through the end of the month, but our computer models are not showing much to worry about.