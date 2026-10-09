Houston weather: Hurricane Isaias becomes Category 3, low impacts to Houston

The Brief Hurricane Isaias is set to make landfall this evening along the Alabama, Florida Panhandle coast Hurricane brings rip current risk to our beaches Pleasant mornings, sunny hot days for Houston through next week



Hurricane Isaias is continuing to move closer to the northern Gulf Coast and has developed into a Category 3 hurricane as of Friday morning.

Hurricane Isaias to make landfall Friday night

Isaias has reached major hurricane status and is headed toward Pensacola, Florida. It is set for a landfall this evening on the the Alabama or Florida Panhandle coast. Storm surge, heavy rain and hurricane force winds are expected along the coast. Areas from Georgia and Alabama to the Carolinas, Tennessee and as far north as New York will have a threat for heavy rain and isolated severe storms.

Courtesy of NOAA

Hurricane brings rip current risk to our beaches

Bigger waves from Isaias reach our beaches starting today, bringing a high rip current risk through the weekend. The surf stays rough even though the storm itself stays well to our east. If you head to the coast, stay out of the rough surf and swim near a lifeguard.

Pleasant mornings, sunny hot days through early next week

Locally it is looking beautiful, with pleasant mornings in the upper 60s and sunny afternoons near 90 right through early next week. We're looking for a possible cold front late next week, but humidity and overnight lows will increase before the front moves in.