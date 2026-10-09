Houston weather: Hurricane Isaias becomes Category 3, low impacts to Houston
HOUSTON - Hurricane Isaias is continuing to move closer to the northern Gulf Coast and has developed into a Category 3 hurricane as of Friday morning.
Hurricane Isaias to make landfall Friday night
Isaias has reached major hurricane status and is headed toward Pensacola, Florida. It is set for a landfall this evening on the the Alabama or Florida Panhandle coast. Storm surge, heavy rain and hurricane force winds are expected along the coast. Areas from Georgia and Alabama to the Carolinas, Tennessee and as far north as New York will have a threat for heavy rain and isolated severe storms.
Courtesy of NOAA
Hurricane brings rip current risk to our beaches
Bigger waves from Isaias reach our beaches starting today, bringing a high rip current risk through the weekend. The surf stays rough even though the storm itself stays well to our east. If you head to the coast, stay out of the rough surf and swim near a lifeguard.
Pleasant mornings, sunny hot days through early next week
Locally it is looking beautiful, with pleasant mornings in the upper 60s and sunny afternoons near 90 right through early next week. We're looking for a possible cold front late next week, but humidity and overnight lows will increase before the front moves in.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.