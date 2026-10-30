Houston weather: Cloudy, scattered showers to kick-off Halloween weekend

The Brief Cloudy with Showers Today Hit and Miss Halloween Rain Election Day Storms Expected



Halloween weekend has arrived and Friday is starting off with cloudy skies and some scattered rain. There will be showers on Halloween, but it shouldn't last the entire day.

Cloudy, scattered showers today

We'll stay cloudy and drippy today with scattered showers likely and a few late day and evening storms possible. Clouds and ocassional rain should hold our temperatures below 80 in most areas.

Off-and-on rain Halloween

Rain looks off and on through the day Saturday, with spotty afternoon storms and isolated showers possible right at trick-or-treat time. Most models show rain tapering off through the evening, so many areas will be rain-free, but check in with us on Fox Local for up to the minute updates before you head out.

Election day storms expected

Storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front slides through on Election Day. The combination of sunset just after 5:30pm and the chance for heavy storms means that you have one more reason to get early voting done today. The great news is that behind the front, pleasant air settles in, with brisk morning temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.