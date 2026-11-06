Houston weather: Warm, sunny Friday ahead of weekend rain chances

The Brief Warm and sunny today Cloudy Saturday; rainy and cool Sunday Cooler nights next week



We're in for a warm yet rainy weekend, with the highest chance of rainfall being on Sunday.

Sunshine before clouds

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees are expected today. A weak front will bring a wind shift, but little to no rain. Clouds increase tonight and remain in place through the weekend.

A dreary weekend

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Showers become more likely Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Sunday will be cloudy, rainy and cool, with temperatures only reaching the mid 60s. Some areas could see periods of steady rain, especially west and south of Houston.

Cooler nights ahead

Cooler nights continue next week with morning temperatures mainly in the 50s. Highs will stay mostly in the upper 60s and 70s, with rain chances decreasing after Monday.