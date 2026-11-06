Houston weather: Warm, sunny Friday ahead of weekend rain chances
HOUSTON - We're in for a warm yet rainy weekend, with the highest chance of rainfall being on Sunday.
Sunshine before clouds
Mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees are expected today. A weak front will bring a wind shift, but little to no rain. Clouds increase tonight and remain in place through the weekend.
A dreary weekend
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Showers become more likely Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Sunday will be cloudy, rainy and cool, with temperatures only reaching the mid 60s. Some areas could see periods of steady rain, especially west and south of Houston.
Cooler nights ahead
Cooler nights continue next week with morning temperatures mainly in the 50s. Highs will stay mostly in the upper 60s and 70s, with rain chances decreasing after Monday.
The Source: Information from his article provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.