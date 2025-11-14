Houston weather: Warm Friday in the 80s; increased rain chances next week

The Brief Near Record High Temperatures Possible Drought Worsens, Relief On The Way Rain Chances Increase Next Week



Happy Friday! It's a beautiful morning in the 60s and the weather will only warm up as the sun comes out, heating things up to the 80s. Rain chances increase into next week.

Warm into the weekend and beyond

The warm trend is expected to hold through the weekend and early next week thanks to a steady onshore breeze and a jet stream pattern that will keep cold air in the Northeastern US for now.

Daily record highs are in jeopardy Sunday through Wednesday with records in the mid 80s and forecast highs also in the mid 80s. We are within about 5 degrees of each daily record high for the next few days. Sunday and Tuesday we could be breaking the record based on what we are forecasting.

Drought worsens

Nearly our entire viewing area is in some sort of drought risk. Widespread severe and moderate drought levels from Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty, Chambers, Galveston Counties among many more.

Areas should get some relief in the near future - models suggest about an inch of rain to fall widespread in the next 7 days.

Rain is on the way

By Tuesday, rain chances increase with daily rain chances lasting Tuesday into at least Friday. Our longer-term forecast models show the potential for above-average precipitation that what we typically see this time of year.

The potential for a couple of strong storm systems between Nov. 20 and 30 is also showing up, so it could get rocky then. It's still far too early to be confident on the timing, but just be aware that there may be storms for Thanksgiving week.