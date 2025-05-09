Houston weather: Breezy with some sun Friday, temps in 80s

Skies will clear after the overnight rain, with the rest of Friday mostly sunny and drier with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The Brief Breezy and Mild Today Cooler Weekend with Scattered Storms Saturday Mild Mother's Day with a few Drizzles



Friday: Breezy and mild

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with breezy conditions. High temperatures will reach the low 80s, accompanied by northern winds at 5 to 10 mph. No significant rainfall is anticipated, making for a pleasant day overall.

Cooler Mother's Day weekend, watch for rain

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s with north winds lowering humidity a bit.

We've added a slight chance for a light shower on Sunday, but it doesn't look too bad. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Mother's Day morning.

Get ready for heat

Brace yourself for an early taste of summer. Highs in the 90s, even possible mid 90s, are in the outlook for next week.