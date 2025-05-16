Houston weather: Friday highs to reach 90s, possible record high

The Brief Steamy Mornings and Record Highs Breezy & Hot Pattern for the Weekend Daily Storms for North and Central Texas



Highs are in the low-to-mid 90s for Friday, but the morning is starting out cloudy and muggy before becoming hot and breezy.

Hot, humid, breezy pattern

Houston hit another record high of 95 degrees on Thursday - the third record in a row, and today's record high of 94 will likely be tied or broken.

In addition, humidity will remain summer-like and rain chances are low for the immediate Houston area. Heat index values each day through the weekend and early next week will linger near 100 in the afternoons.

Strong storms could brush by

With our "heat dome" moving to the east over the northern Gulf Coast, it opens up the potential for severe storms from Austin to Dallas to Texarkana.

Today, and especially this weekend, there is a slight chance for storms to affect areas like Huntsville, Livingston, College Station and maybe even Conroe during the late evening. It doesn't look like a high chance, but just be aware. Otherwise, the focus remains on the hazardous heat.