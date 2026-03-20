Houston weather: Warm, sunny Friday to bring in first day of spring

The Brief The first day of spring brings warm sunshine Record warmth possible this weekend Rain-free pattern continues



It's going to be a warm and sunny day for the first day of spring! Winds will be light, and conditions remain quiet.

Spring arrives with sunshine

The first day of spring is here, and the weather is delivering with plenty of sunshine and a warm, comfortable day. Winds will be light, and conditions remain quiet, making for a great day for the rodeo.

Weekend heat builds

Temperatures continue climbing into the weekend, with afternoons turning unusually warm for this time of year. Some spots could approach record highs as a late spring/early summer-like pattern settles in. It’s a great setup for a beach weekend, but stay hydrated and don’t forget sunscreen.

Dry stretch holds

Rain chances remain very low through the weekend and into early next week. Expect continued sunshine and unseasonable warmth, with only a slight hint of a pattern change returning later next week. Our ongoing drought will likely intensify.