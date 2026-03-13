Houston weather: Warm Friday ahead of the weekend, strong storms expected Sunday

The Brief Dry, sunny and pleasant today Warmer weather this weekend Storms Sunday night, then cold and windy



It'll be a comfortable Friday to kickoff the weekend with sunshine and some mild breezes. The weekend is expected to also be warm and sunny, but a strong line of storms is expected Sunday night.

Fantastic Friday

We'll enjoy a dry and pleasant Friday with plenty of sunshine and mild breezes. Humidity stays low, so today at the beach or rodeo looks great. It will feel a bit cool by this evening.

Warmer days this weekend

Saturday and Sunday bring a warming trend with lots of sunshine and a spring feel.

It’s a great stretch for the rodeo and nice, but breezy at the beach before the next system approaches late in the weekend.

Storms Sunday night, then sharp change

A strong cold front moves through Sunday night with a line of strong storms that could bring gusty winds. Once the front clears, colder air rushes in and winds turn brisk, setting up a blustery start to next week.