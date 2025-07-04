Houston weather: Steamy 4th of July, isolated storms possible

The Brief Summer heat, a few storms for 4th of July Staying warm through the holiday weekend Next tropical system possible for East Coast



It's the 4th of July and with plans to be outside, it's important to keep up with the weather.

Steamy Independence Day

High temperatures for the 4th of July are looking very normal, but normal is hot, so expect highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index could rise above 103 at times, but there could be a couple of afternoon storms to provide a temporary cool-down.

Since so many people will be outdoors, be aware that some lightning will be possible, so if you hear thunder, head indoors. Storms will most likely fizzle before fireworks time.

Hot through the holiday weekend

Afternoon highs will soar to the mid and potentially upper 90s this weekend as rain chances won’t be quite as high.

Feels-like temperatures will remain in the triple digits. Drink plenty of water and don’t forget your sunscreen.

Tropical Storm could impact the Carolina's

The National Hurricane Center has a medium 60% chance of a tropical depression or storm developing near Northeast Florida over the next few days.

But most of our models, including our exclusive Fox Weather Model, are showing a tropical storm forming and affecting the Carolinas by late this weekend. No effects on Texas.