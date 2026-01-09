The Brief Storms develop today with a risk of severe weather later this afternoon and evening. A strong cold front moves through overnight, turning Saturday windy and much colder. The marathon will be chilly, with cool conditions continuing into next week.



There will be a FOX 26 Storm Alert in place for much of Friday due to the expected showers.

FOX 26 Storm Alert this afternoon, tonight

The Houston area will remain very warm and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase this afternoon and evening, with a few storms potentially becoming strong to severe.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are the primary concerns before activity shifts east and toward the coast late tonight.

Big changes Saturday for marathon Sunday

The cold front sweeps through overnight, ending rain but ushering in a sharp temperature drop and gusty north winds. Saturday will feel dramatically different, with much cooler air, blustery winds, and falling temperatures through the day

By early Sunday morning, runners in the Chevron Houston Marathon can expect a chilly start, favoring performance but requiring warm layers before and after the race, especially for volunteers and spectators.

Next week brings cold mornings

Behind the front, a colder, more winter-like pattern settles in for much of next week. Highs remain well below the record warmth of this week, mornings stay cold with many places in the upper 30s, and no quick rebound to spring-like conditions is expected, signaling a true reset to mid-winter weather. Now, afternoon highs will be fairly comfortable, so overall I think folks will enjoy the cooldown.