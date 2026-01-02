Houston weather: Very warm, breezy Friday in the 80s

The Brief Record Highs Likely Across Texas Weekend Brings a Slight Cooldown, but Still Pleasant Extended Forecast Remains Spring-Like through Next Week



It's the first Friday of the new year, and it'll be very warm and breezy most of the day! Highs will reach into the low 80s.

Record high likely today

Houston continues the unusual pattern of warm afternoons that began in mid-December, with southwest winds pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s - the existing record is 81. This is a continuation of the expected La Niña winter pattern with an overall dry and slightly warmer trend to our overall conditions.

Slightly cooler this weekend

A weak cold front over the weekend will trim the unusually high readings a bit, bringing afternoon highs back into the 70s. Morning lows will be cooler, especially early on Sunday, but overall conditions remain dry and comfortable.

Sunshine will dominate most of both Saturday and Sunday, offering good weather for outdoor plans despite the slight relative cooldown.

Back to near record highs next week

Looking ahead into next week, the pattern stays mild and pleasant with daytime temperatures generally in the upper 70s and low 80s with slim rain chances until late-week. Nights will stay mild as well, especially mid-week with lows in the 60s along with patchy fog.

Keep an eye on the weather for late next week as it looks like we could be in for storms in the Thursday through Saturday time frame.