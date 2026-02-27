Houston weather: Sunny, spring-like Friday for Go Texan Day

The Brief Spring-like warmth for Go Texan Day Great looking weekend ahead Nice kickoff to Rodeo season



Trail rides are making their way into Houston for Go Texan Day and the weather looks warm and pleasant!

Near record highs today

Happy Go Texan Day! As Houstonians break out the boots and denim, the forecast calls for a beautiful, but very warm afternoon. Following early patchy fog, skies will become sunny with near-record highs in the mid 80s and very low humidity, especially north of Houston.

Evening temperatures will cool down nicely into the upper 60s.

The weekend looks great

Both Saturday and Sunday will begin with pleasantly cool temps in the upper 50s along with clear skies and a few patches of fog, especially south of Houston and closer to the coast. Afternoons look mostly sunny and spring-like with highs in the low 80s.

Rain could return late week

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off this Monday under fantastic weather conditions. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s.

Looking further ahead though, scattered showers could return by mid-week, and some thunderstorms could returns late next week. The highest chances for severe weather appear to be headed for North Texas, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.