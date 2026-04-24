Houston weather: Very warm Friday, isolated storm chances in the evening
HOUSTON - It's a nice start to the weekend with highs in the 80s for Friday, but there is a chance of isolated storms this evening.
Warmer with a few storms late
Highs climb into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and humid southeast winds. A few isolated storms may develop by this evening, mainly north of I-10, with brief downpours and gusty winds possible.
Muggy weekend ahead
The weekend stays warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain low, though a stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
Heat builds next week
A hotter pattern takes hold next week with highs pushing the upper 80s with some low 90s possible farther west of Houston. Humidity stays high with only spotty rain chances.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority