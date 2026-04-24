Houston weather: Very warm Friday, isolated storm chances in the evening

The Brief Warmer today with a slight evening storm chance Warm & humid weekend ahead Hotter pattern builds next week



It's a nice start to the weekend with highs in the 80s for Friday, but there is a chance of isolated storms this evening.

Warmer with a few storms late

Highs climb into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and humid southeast winds. A few isolated storms may develop by this evening, mainly north of I-10, with brief downpours and gusty winds possible.

Muggy weekend ahead

The weekend stays warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain low, though a stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Heat builds next week

A hotter pattern takes hold next week with highs pushing the upper 80s with some low 90s possible farther west of Houston. Humidity stays high with only spotty rain chances.