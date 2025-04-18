Houston weather: Muggy Friday in the 80s; Easter Sunday rain chances

The Brief Windy, Muggy Friday and Saturday Easter Showers and Isolated Storms A Few Strong Storms, Especially North



Friday afternoon will be warm and windy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Warmer and more humid

It's going to be windy and increasingly muggy Friday and Saturday as tough thunderstorms soak central and north Texas.

Other than a few fast-moving showers on Saturday, the action will all stay to our west, so if you have travel plans to Austin, Waco, Dallas-Fort Worth, or the Hill Country, just be aware that severe storms are a concern there.

Easter Day rain?

The central Texas storm system should weaken as it heads in our direction, but should still contribute to scattered showers that could put a damper on Easter morning.

It won't rain everywhere, but scattered showers will probably move some Easter plans inside for a while.

Later in the day, the chance of storms will increase, especially to the north of Houston, and a couple of strong ones are possible.

Unsettled next week

Beginning Monday, expect a mostly cloudy and humid pattern with a daily chance for showers or scattered storms through at least Thursday.