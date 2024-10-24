Welcome to yet another really pleasant day with cool-ish morning temperatures and a warm, sunny afternoon.

Weather is shaping up just fine for early voting, but there may be a few isolated showers for Friday.

Other than that, we'll stay mainly dry with temperatures well above average and only minimal rain chances.

There is a front that may approach late next week. So, while it's still too early to say with certainty, showers will be possible on Halloween.

Our drought conditions will get worse before they get better because little to no significant rain is on the way.

All is quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean now, but models (in particular the American GFS) have been consistently showing a strong area of low pressure developing in the Caribbean next week. It is very unlikely to move near Texas, but the eastern Gulf will have to be on alert.