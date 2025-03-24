The Brief Early morning storms knocked out power and moved out quickly. Very warm days are ahead. Watch for a rainy end to this week.



In the wake of early morning storms, expect a mostly sunny and warm day Monday with light winds and highs in the mid 80s.

Severe weather lashed area, caused power outages

Several reports of high winds up to 61 mph at Hobby Airport and 50+ mph across Galveston County knocked out power to more than 24,000 customers during the 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. hours Monday morning, but all the nasty weather is gone for today.

Above average temperatures all week

Normal highs for late March are in the mid to upper 70s, but we're looking for afternoon temperatures in the Houston area in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday, then slightly less heat as clouds and showers build in by Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain is possible by Thursday and Friday

A robust area of low pressure could move over our area on Thursday and Friday. With warm air and lots of moisture, models are showing the chance for 2-5" of rain, so stay alert for updates as we progress through the week.

Stay up-to-date on the latest weather where you live by downloading the FREE FOX Local app on your phone and smart TV.