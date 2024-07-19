As if we haven't had enough rain, or enough mosquitoes, much more is on the way.

Friday through Sunday will bring hit-and-miss periods of stormy weather with warm and humid air in between.

A few areas of heavy rain will be possible on Friday and Saturday, with higher chances for heavy storms beginning Sunday and increasing through next week.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

It may be a pretty long-lived pattern as, even into late next week, the outlook calls for above-average rain chances. Consistently drier conditions are possible by next week.

In the tropics, no systems are expected over the next seven days.