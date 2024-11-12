We have great news in your forecast, with several days of sunshine, pleasant mornings and very nice days.

A front will move through late Wednesday, so there's a slight chance for rain that will be followed by cooler, drier breezes.

If you've been craving cold air to get you in the holiday spirit, a stronger cold front is possible by late next week - temps could drop into the 40s and chilly and breezy days, too.

In the tropics, we'll very likely end up with another named system in the Caribbean Sea near Central America by this weekend.

The next name on the list is Sara, which would make the 18th tropical storm to form this season. Of those, so far 11 have become hurricanes and five of those major hurricanes.

This new storm is likely to bring heavy rain to places like Honduras and Nicaragua, but its future beyond that is uncertain.