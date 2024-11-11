Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all who served our country. I'm glad to say that today's weather is looking nice.

After a foggy morning, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Conditions for the rest of the week look mostly pretty pleasant, but watch for a few isolated showers or storms late Wednesday along a quick-moving front. Afternoons will run in the 80s before the front and in the 70s after the front moves through. The air will also feel slightly drier on Thursday and Friday.

In the tropics, the remnants of Rafael are still lingering in the central Gulf, but it is no longer a named system and has, as expected, been torn apart by wind shear and dry air.

Elsewhere, in the western Caribbean, models are indicating an area of low pressure that could become a depression or a storm late this week, but it will stay well south of our area.