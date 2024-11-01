Following a few torrential downpours yesterday, today looks calmer with mostly cloudy skies, off and on drizzles and muggy air.

There is a lot of uncertainty, but scattered late day and evening storms will be possible, especially if our high temperatures get slightly warmer than expected.

We are still in an unsettled pattern for the weekend and through Monday and Election Day Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a front and line of rain is likely, but it's still unclear if the line will move in very early in the day, which would allow for nice weather later in the day, or if storms will roll in midday. Stay connected with us for the latest timing estimates for the front.

We could still see a November tropical storm forming in the Caribbean Sea, and there is a slight chance it could make it into the Gulf. It is not likely to have any effect on the Houston area.