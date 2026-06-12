The Brief Steamy weather for FIFA Fan Fest Storms more likely for World Cup Sunday Tropical downpours early next week



Hot and humid weather continues across Houston for FIFA Fan Fest, with highs in the 90s and heat index values likely climbing above 100 at times.

A few spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but the bigger story will be the steamy feel for anyone spending time outside.

Remember to drink lots of water and try to find spots in the shade at times to get a break from the direct sun.

Rain chances rise for match day

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Storm chances look more likely by World Cup Sunday as deeper moisture moves into Southeast Texas.

It does not look like an all-day washout, but scattered showers and storms could impact outdoor plans with brief heavy rain and lightning.

The best chance for downpours and storms will be during the afternoon and early evening.

A wetter pattern sets up

A weak tropical low and front dropping in from the north will send moisture our way early next week, fueling more widespread downpours.

Some storms could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time, raising the risk for quick street flooding where showers linger or repeatedly move over the same areas.

Download FOX Local for daily tropical updates.

Watching the tropics

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A broad area of low pressure has formed in the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center has expanded the area in the Gulf on where we could see tropical development, although the overall chances of development are low.

The area of disorganized showers and storms will likely move over inland Mexico this weekend, but the tropical moisture could re-enter the Gulf next week.

Regardless of any development, the Gulf Coast can expect high rain chances late this weekend and early next week.