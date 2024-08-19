Expand / Collapse search

FOX 26 Houston weather forecast: Temperatures over 100 expected, heat advisory in effect

Published  August 19, 2024 6:52am CDT
Houston weather: Heat advisory in effect on Monday

A heat advisory is in effect until 10pm. FOX 26 Houston meteorologist Mike Iscovitz talks about the very hot weather and when you can expect to see a break from the triple digits.

After three straight days of 100-degree heat in Houston, expect more of the same today and tomorrow. 

A heat dome of high pressure is centered over North Texas where the DFW area could exceed 105 for a high, but we're right on the edge between extreme heat and storm chances that should stay just off to our east.

A heat advisory is in effect for our area once again through 10 p.m. and will probably be extended through tomorrow or beyond. Rain chances remain limited, but a pattern change is possible this weekend with an upper-level area of low pressure moving in.


Hurricane Ernesto is zipping by Newfoundland, Canada and will bring some wind and squally weather to the British Isles later this week. Elsewhere in the tropics, everything is quiet for now, but the peak of hurricane season is still weeks away.

