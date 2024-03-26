Following the passage of a cold front, today’s weather looks terrific with low humidity, the return of sunshine and temperatures close to 70°.

A quick disturbance could bring a round of rain late Wednesday into the overnight hours, otherwise the forecast looks dry taking us into the Easter weekend.

Right now it looks like Easter will be on the muggy side.