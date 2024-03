Following three days with rounds of heavy rain and severe storms, today will be windy and much drier.

Look for chilly temps tonight, then a pleasantly cool first day of Spring on Tuesday.

Our next rainy day will probably be Thursday.

This weekend is looking breezy with highs near 80.